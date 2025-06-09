Sports and Agriculture join forces to boost grassroots growth

In a bold move to link community sports with economic growth, the Fiji Sports Council and the Agricultural Marketing Authority have teamed up to strengthen grassroots development through 7s rugby and volleyball.

The partnership, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding, will see both organisations collaborate on the Fiji Sports Council Grassroots Rugby 7s and Volleyball Development Events in 2026 an initiative designed to promote healthy living, youth empowerment and rural enterprise.

Under the agreement, sports events will also serve as marketplaces, giving farmers, vendors and small business owners a chance to showcase their produce and products while communities come together to celebrate local sporting talent.

Fiji Sports Council chief executive Gilbert Vakalalabure says the partnership represents a strategic alignment of two sectors essential to nation-building.

“This collaboration brings together two strong pillars of national identity sports and agriculture. Both play a crucial role in empowering youth and promoting sustainable living.”

AMA Executive chair Jone Sovalawa says the partnership would have a lasting impact across communities.

“The AMA is proud to partner with the Fiji Sports Council in an initiative that supports farmers, vendors, and small business owners while promoting unity and national pride.”

Both organisations believe the partnership will drive national development by combining the power of sport to inspire with agriculture’s role in sustaining livelihoods — building stronger, healthier and more resilient Fijian communities.

