Specman eyes local team return next year

[Source: File]

Former South Africa Sevens star Rosko Specman has revealed he is keen on the idea of turning out for a local team at next year’s Coral Coast Sevens, as he praised the rapid rise in quality of the tournament.

Specman, who played at the event last year but did not feature this season, said pulling on the jersey of a local side would be a special experience if the opportunity arises.

“If any local team wants me, I’ll be up for grabs. That would be a cool thing, to play for one of the local teams.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Olympic bronze medallist added that a return with the Mike Friday Select side is also highly likely, with boots expected back on next year.

“Next year is highly likely with the Mike Friday Selects.”

Specman also noted how much the competition has lifted since last year, pointing to the balance and intensity across all teams.

“If you look at the whole tournament, it’s well balanced and all the teams are really competitive. Last year it was okay, but this year it’s gone up another notch.”

His comments underline the growing appeal of the Coral Coast Sevens, which continues to draw international stars while raising standards across the board.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.