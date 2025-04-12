Silktails Suffer Heavy Defeat to Bulldogs in Jersey Flegg Cup

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails endured another tough outing in the 2025 Jersey Flegg Cup, going down 44-14 to a dominant Bulldogs side this afternoon.

The Bulldogs were in control from the start, crossing for five tries in the first half to take a commanding 34-4 lead into the break.

Defense continued to be the Silktails’ biggest weakness, with the Bulldogs adding two more tries in the second half.

The Silktails showed signs of improvement late in the game, managing to score two more tries, but it wasn’t enough to prevent another heavy defeat.

