We were our own threat: Daugunu

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team has promised to deliver in Singapore this weekend.

After it’s Hong Kong finals loss, the team realized that it needs to step-up their game and win a title for Fiji and its fans.

Captain Tevita Daugunu says the Singapore 7s presents that opportunity and the players have spoken about it.

He says they have also been doing some deep reflection.

“I think this series is really competitive as we have witnessed especially teams like Spain who have been giant killers in the past few tournaments. We are looking forward, only focusing on ourselves as in the past tournaments we were our own threats.”

Daugunu has also apologized on behalf of the team for failing to maintain the glory Fiji is known for in the Hong Kong 7s.

Fiji’s first game is against Canada at 4.04pm.

They will then play Samoa at 7.30pm and Spain at 11.33pm.