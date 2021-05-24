Home

Waitabu villagers cheer on Masi

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 26, 2021 5:29 pm
[Source: Sikeli Baravilala]

Villagers of Waitabu in Taveuni came together today before Fiji’s first match against Japan at the Olympic Games in Tokyo to cheer on one of their own.

Young national rep Iosefo Masi is from Waitabu and he also scored a try against Japan which caused more reason to celebrate for the whole village.

Masi’s family, friends and other villagers had a little march in the village with some dancing, beating of drums and singing.

Article continues after advertisement

His mom Aqela Nukunawa and dad Atonio Kawakawa both shared that the 22 year old always wanted to represent Fiji in rugby when he was young.

Kawakawa says he’s not surprised that the former Tabadamu player has achieved his dream.

In an emotional video message, his dad says Masi loved rugby and before, they couldn’t watch games because they didn’t have a TV, however, today villagers watched him leaving his dream.

Iosefo Masi broke into the local 7s scene for Tabadamu at the Marist 7s last year when he scored a hat-trick in the final.

The youngster cemented his spot after an impressive performance at the Oceania 7s in Australia last month.


