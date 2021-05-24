Three Olympians in Fiji 7s extended squad

Only three Olympians are expected to make the cut for the Dubai 7s tournament next month.

The three are Josua Vakurunabili, Jerry Tuwai and Waisea Nacuqu.

Other familiar faces at training includes, Joseva Talacolo, Terio Tamani, Kaminieli Rasaku, Kavekini Tabu, Nasoni Tulavu, Rusiate Matai, Elia Canakaivata and Jone Manu.

Article continues after advertisement

Also training with the squad are six Raiwasa Taveuni players including upcoming player Manueli Maisamoa.

Interim coach Saiasi Fuli says the players were chosen from various local 7s tournaments.

“We have some from the Police and other clubs. We also had a chat with Gareth in terms of incorporating the depth chart from his previous plan and that is where we are right now. We have to start somewhere and we have a good mix here.”

Fuli says the 26 member squad will be tested during the last round of the Super Series on the 12th and 13th of next month.

He says the tournament will be utilized as a platform for selection for Dubai.