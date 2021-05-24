Home

Sevens

Terio Tamani to join Fiji 7s tomorrow

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 26, 2021 11:05 am
Terio Tamani [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani is on his way to Dubai to join the national squad.

Tamani is expected to arrive early tomorrow morning.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor has confirmed to FBC Sports that Tamani left the country yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

However, O’Connor says he will not be able to play in the first leg.

“Since the coach has already selected his 12 players for the tournament …”

Tamani and Kavekini Tabu’s USA visas didn’t come through on time and O’Connor says the FRU had look for alternative routes.

O’Connor says Interim Coach Saiasi Fuli has indicated that Tamani is a key player and will be needed for restarts.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France at the Dubai 7s.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm today, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am tomorrow.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm today and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

