Super Series semi-finalist confirmed

Police Blue have booked the first Cup Semi-final spot of the FRU Super Series Savusavu 7s after beating the young Eastern Saints side 10-5 this morning.

The champion Police Blue side struggled to find their form against the Seremaia Bai coached side in the wet, muddy, and slippery ground conditions.

Winger Filipe Sauturaga jotted down the first points for the side when he crossed the try line close to half time.

Eastern Saints retaliated with a try of their own after halftime by Angelo Smith to settle the score at five-all until full time.

However, Police Blue showed why they are the local 7s champions by displaying some exceptional play as hooker Suliano Volivoli scored in sudden death.

The Wardens side is also through to the semi-final after beating the Ex. Stallions 24- 14.

In the 3rd quarter-final, Tabadamu defeated the Fire side 10-0 to secure the 3rd spot.

The last quarter-final was a closely contested match between the LAR Barbarians and the Army side.

Army managed to secure the last spot in the semi’s beating LAR Barbarians 15-14.

In the cup semi-final Police Blue will take on Tabadamu and Wardens will play Army.