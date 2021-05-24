O’Connor disappointed with performance

The Fiji Rugby Union is calling on fans to give the Fiji National Men’s 7s team some time as they adjust to playing in the World Series.

The side finished its pool matches with two losses and a win, not enough to secure a quarterfinal spot.

Fiji will play in the 9th place semifinal against Canada later today.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says their performance was not up to par, and this will be a good learning experience for the new players.

“As with the Fijian supporters we are disappointed in the Men’s team. However considering that, and most time we play I know it will be a huge learning experience for them. It was good to see that they came back in their match against Argentina. Unfortunately, the rules of the tournament made it impossible for us to progress to the quarterfinals though we had a better goal difference against Spain.”

Fiji will meet Canada at 5.44pm while the Fijiana will meet France at 8.29pm in their last pool match.

You can catch the action live on FBC TV.