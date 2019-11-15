Sevens players show interest in 15s

A few members of the Fiji Nationals Men’s Seven’s side have shown their interest to join the Flying Fijians.

This include Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Taniela Sadrugu and Rusiate Nasove.

With these heavy weights eager to joins the 15s circuit, Fiji Rugby Higher Performance Unit is now working to align both codes to produce the best athletes to compete on the world stage.

HPU Manager Simon Rawalui says they will be monitoring these players closely.

“We’ve got guys like Rusiate Nasove, Sadrugu, and Captain Meli Derenalagi that have interest in playing 15s. So we will monitor them, there is the priority. But we are not working as a separate program but we are all about creating the best athlete for both programs.”

The three are also part of Gareth Baber’s training squad.