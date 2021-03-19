Home

Raiwasa Taveuni rattles Fiji 7s

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 8:08 pm

One of the consistent teams in the FRU Super Series Raiwasa Taveuni set the ANZ Stadium alight this evening with a gutsy performance against the Fiji Shadow side at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s.

Fiji who started as favorites was tested throughout the match and they only managed a converted try for a close 7-5 win.

Jiuta Wainiqolo scored for Fiji and Jeremaia Matana struck for the garden island team.

Article continues after advertisement

The Taveuni team was not intimidated by their much experienced opponent boasting the likes of Kalione Nasoko, Jerry Tuwai, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Kitione Taliga and Napolitano Ratu.

Taveuni’s tenacious and brutal defense really rattled the shadow national side.

Even though Taveuni lost, they earned the respect of the crowd and will be one of the top 16 teams that’ll qualify for the main eliminations tomorrow.

