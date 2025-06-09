Passion and partnerships build Coral Coast 7s: Whyte

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/Facebook]

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s founder Jay Whyte says preparations for this year’s tournament have been demanding but rewarding, as growing interest and participation continue to push the event to new heights.

With the tournament now firmly established on the local and international rugby calendar, Whyte says strong partnerships and community support remain the backbone of its success.

He adds that maintaining the tournament’s unique identity, including free entry for fans, is a priority the organizers work hard to protect.

“It’s always a challenge, but we’re very fortunate and grateful to all the sponsors who help make it happen. Because of their support, we’re able to put on a world-class event and still keep it free for the people of Fiji, which is a very unique part of the Coral Coast 7s experience.”

Whyte acknowledged the contributions of major partners.

He also highlighted the dedication of the organizing committee, who work on a voluntary basis while balancing full-time jobs, driven purely by their love for the game and a desire to give back to Fiji.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.

