Nasoko and Dranisinukula back on the grind

Injured 7s stars and former captains Kalione Nasoko and Paula Dranisinukula are back on the grind with other players for training in their respective groups.

Nasoko joined the Suva training group last week returning from a knee injury.

Dranisinukula having injured his shoulder in a semi-final clash at the Cape Town 7s in December, is slowly making his return from rehab.

Head Coach Gareth Baber confirms the former captains have returned in good form.

“Kali is good, he is back in full work now, he’s on there as you see, he’s down in Suva today so yeah we’ve managed to put him with the medical staff and he’s done a lot of work with his rehab. I think he spent some time at home, in the village and on the farm and that’s been good for him as well, it been good for all the boys. Paula is back with army and he is on exercise at the moment so both of them are back to where they need to be and obviously pushing on with their training and see how they react.”

The 7s extended training squad will continue their training this week in their respective centres.

📸Gallery Update Our 🇫🇯Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team hit the 🏋️‍♂️gym today with some familiar faces returning from injury.All in a hope to perform at the 🏆World Stage once again. #BringTheHeat🔥 Posted by Fiji Rugby on Friday, June 26, 2020