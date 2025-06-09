Narogo driven to honor his vanua on debut

Fiji 7s debutant Apete Narogo [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji 7s debutant Apete Narogo will run out in Dubai carrying a sense of duty to his vanua, his family, and the country he says shaped his rise.

The 23-year-old from Nakorovou, Serua, has taken a long and determined route to the national squad.

He first picked up a rugby ball in year 9 at Lomary Secondary School and admits he spent most of his school years driven by one thing only – to play sevens.

“Most times during classes I used to step school just to go and play rugby and even when I was in form 6 I ran away during one of my biggest exams just to go and play rugby at the Wairiki 7s and this was my first tour.”

He credits his journey and opportunities to faith and persistence, especially after years of missing out on national selection.

That finally changed when he received the call to join the extended squad, a moment he describes as long-awaited and overwhelming.

Growing up, Narogo idolized names such as Waisea Nacuqu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and fellow Serua native Donasio Ratubuli, players he watched closely as they represented their vanua on the world stage.

“This has greatly challenged me because the rest of the players are representing their ‘vanua’ and I also have to represent my ‘vanua’ to the best of my ability especially my family and my country.”

Narogo was first sighted by the 7s coaching panel earlier this year when he was named best player at the Fiji Bitter Nahehevia 7s, playing for Semi Radradra’s Ubuntu team.

Dubai 7s starts next weekend, kicking off a new HSBC SVNS season that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

