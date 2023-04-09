More disappointment for Fiji 7s

[File Photo]

The All Blacks 7s has once again caused heartache to Fijians as they defeated the Fiji Airways mens side 19-10 in the semi-final of Singapore tournament.

This is also the ninth tournament that Fiji has failed to win the title this season.

New Zealand got its first points thanks to the Television Match Official that ruled Waisea Nacuqu’s tackle on Reagan Ware as illegal play.

The TMO ruled it a shoulder charge which awarded the try and a yellow card for Nacuqu.

New Zealand went in again for their second to Moses Leo just a few seconds after.

Fiji had some possession from the resulting play but Manueli Maisamoa dropped the ball in the contact giving the All Black 7s another opportunity.

Ware showed his physicality brushing off the Fijian defenders to extend their lead 19-0.

With clear desperation, the Ben Gollings-coached side got their act together and after some some nice offloads, Joseva Talocolo reached out for Fiji’s first as they trailed 5-19 at halftime.

Both sides showed they wanted to win, New Zeland threatening Fiji once again through Akuila Rokolisoa but desperate cover defense saved the national side once again.

From the resulting play, Fiji opted for the scrum and like the first try, they spread the ball across the field and Talacolo was in again for their second.

This brought the points to 10-19 with less than a minute to play but New Zealand kept applying pressure to hold on for the win.