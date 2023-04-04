Mocenacagi set for Singapore 7s

Sevuloni Mocenacagi [Sorce: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s rep Sevuloni Mocenacagi is fit and ready for the Singapore 7s this weekend.

Mocenacagi missed the Hong Kong 7s last week and coach Ben Gollings says they made the right call not to risk him in So Kon Po.

“We lost Sevu before the tournament on Friday morning and it was the right decision to not try and push him in case the infection got into the actual joint and make things worse so it was a shame, we missed him but he’s back, he’s fit, infection’s gone and right now we looking good.”

Few players were nursing some minor injuries from Hong Kong but have recovered which include Napolioni Bolaca and Iowane Teba.

According to Gollings, Bolaca’s knee had a knock more than anything else while Teba is recovering from a hamstring.

Gollings says the players were assessed after 48 hours and right now it’s all positive.

Fiji is pooled with Spain, Samoa and Canada in the Singapore 7s.