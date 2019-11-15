London 7s could be cancelled

The Fiji National Sports Commission says there is a likely chance of the London 7s being postponed.

Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey says they’re still waiting for a final decision from World Rugby.

“Already they have cancelled the Hong Kong and Singapore and the next one is London and I think it will be cancelled. Right at the moment, we will see the increased case in England but we will wait and see”

The London 7s is scheduled for May 23rd to 24th.

Last month, the Hong Kong and Singapore 7’s were rescheduled from April to October.