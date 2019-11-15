Home

London 7s could be cancelled

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 17, 2020 4:55 pm
The Fiji 7s team after winning the London 7s title last year [Source: World Sevens Series]

The Fiji National Sports Commission says there is a likely chance of the London 7s being postponed.

Commission Executive Chair Peter Mazey says they’re still waiting for a final decision from World Rugby.

“Already they have cancelled the Hong Kong and Singapore and the next one is London and I think it will be cancelled. Right at the moment, we will see the increased case in England but we will wait and see”

The London 7s is scheduled for May 23rd to 24th.

Last month, the Hong Kong and Singapore 7’s were rescheduled from April to October.

