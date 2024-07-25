Loganimasi's dad overwhelmed with son's achievements

[Source: Ponipate Loganimasi / Instagram]

Being selected to represent the country at the Olympics is a dream come true for Team Fiji 7s rover Ponipate Loganimasi.

His father Joeli Kalougata believes that the power of prayer and fasting played a crucial role in this achievement.

The emotional father could not contain his emotions and says that he has always believed in his son and knew that one day Loganimasi would exceed everyone’s expectations.

Speaking from Savusavu, the proud father of six said that his son’s achievements have brought immense pride to the entire family and this morning’s win was icing on the cake.

He says that he has prayed and fasted for this moment.

“I’m very emotional and today is the day I normally fast for Poni and all my children. He had wanted to be part of the Team Fiji 7s team and when he made, we could not contain our happiness and we are also so thankful he got selected that he has managed to achieve his goal, I have always told him to lean unto God and if you are truthful to the teachings, the Lord will lift you up to someplace you never dreamed of reaching and it has given us some sort of assurance.”

Kalouagata adds this milestone achievement is something his family will cherish for as long as they live.

He believes the Team Fiji men’s side has what it takes to return with a third gold from the Paris Olympics.

The side had a 40-12 win over Uruguay and a 38-12 triumph against USA this morning.

They will play France at 1:30 am before the quarterfinal starts at 7 am.

