Jobb ready to fly for Springboks 7s in Vancouver

[SA Rugby]

Springboks 7s speedster, Sebastiaan Jobb, is all set for the Vancouver 7s in Canada this weekend.

The Blitzboks arrived with a squad that shows six changes from the side that won in Perth.

Jobb says it is one of their main objectives as a group to really work hard and push each other in training sessions in order to achieve that competitive excellence.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on Sunday and Monday and you can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s will start their Vancouver 7s campaign on Sunday against France at 7:19am.

Fiji will then play Argentina at 11:07am before wrapping up its group games against Australia at 2:56pm.

Our Fijiana also play on Sunday, with Australia first up at 9:31am, then they meet the USA at 12:57pm.

The last pool game for the Fiji Airways Fijiana is against Canada at 4:46pm on Sunday.

