Sevens

First timers Lilians make semi-finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 13, 2021 11:50 am

The Lilian Amazons continue to cause upsets in the Fiji Rugby Union Super 7s Series underway at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The side has booked its spot in the semi-finals after upsetting Yasawa 12-10 in their quarter-final match.

Koli Sewabu’s girls are up against the Seahawks who thumped Lautoka 29-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

Tournament favourites Mount Masada have also secured their spot, defeating Marist 17-10.

They will face Police who defeated Fire Wardens 19-12.

The quarterfinals for the men’s is currently underway at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

