Ireland kicks South Africa out

Ireland has created the biggest upset in the Rugby 7s World Cup defeating the host, South Africa 24-14 in front of their home crowd.

They will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final at 10.35pm today.

The win is historic for the Irish men who last reached the World Cup semi-final in the inaugural tournament in 1993 in Scotland.

Ireland just dominated the host nation in the second spell with three tries compared to South Africa with one.

They were levelled 7-all at halftime.

Bryan Mollen after Ireland’s quarter-final win against South Africa:

“It’s special, it’s something we set ourselves as a goal, and to push on from this as well. But it takes a lot of hard work to get there and I think we showed that out there for 14 minutes. This Blitzboks team is a very special team and you can’t just play for seven, they’ll keep coming at you so we knew we had to play for 14. Once we did we thought we’d come out on the right side of it.

“It’s pride in the jersey, and playing for the guy either side of you. You have to dig deep for each other and we’re a really close group on and off the pitch.”

Ronald Brown after South Africa’s defeat to Ireland:

“Not the way we wanted to end, I think Ireland grabbed us and they kept us under pressure and they took the opportunities that they got.

“We had a plan and didn’t execute it, actually. We weren’t accurate in the plan that we wanted to do. I think Ireland kept the ball really nicely, they played off our mistakes and at this level if you keep the ball for four or five phases you will walk over the line eventually. I think they kept the ball really well, we couldn’t really steal it and they were clinical at their breakdown so well done Ireland.

“I think it’s always sore losing in front of a home crowd, especially this one. I mean the World Cup is quite big for us and all the prep that went into it and the hard work I feel it is disappointing. But as a team we do like to bounce back and we take each game as it comes and will definitely focus on Argentina, bounce back and be successful in that one.”