Hosting HSBC 7s still out of reach for Fiji

Fiji’s global reputation in rugby continues to stand strong, but the country remains unable to host a leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series due to major infrastructure gaps.

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, hosting a tournament of this scale requires meeting strict criteria set by World Rugby, with stadium facilities being the most critical factor.

A host nation must have a venue with at least 25,000 seats, world-class amenities, professional-grade facilities, and the necessary broadcast, security, and operational systems to support an international event.

Article continues after advertisement

Proximity to essential services such as major hospitals and international airports is also mandatory.

While there is strong support for Fiji to one day bring the series to local shores, national sporting infrastructure would need significant upgrades before any formal bid could be pursued.

The government says it continues to engage potential investors and work with key stakeholders to explore future hosting opportunities, but the priority remains improving the country’s facilities to meet international standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.