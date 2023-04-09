Gollings looks forward to quarter-final showdown

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings believes recovery in the few hours they have ahead of them will be crucial.

The side got through three tough pool games last night, setting themselves up for an epic quarter-final showdown against France later today.

Gollings says it won’t be easy but they need to get the job done.

“Every game is a tough game, we’ve played France quite a bit, we know how they play and I think that’s good for us. So, I’m looking forward to the quarter-final.”

Gollings adds if they could build from the performance against Spain where they were in control throughout the match, they should be able to achieve their goal.

Fiji takes on France at 5.02pm today.