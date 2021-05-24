France topples Fiji

The Fiji Airways Mens 7s side has lost its first match in the second Dubai 7s leg after going down 22-17 to France.

Just as they did last week, France struck first with a try after taking advantage of a Fiji loose pass.

Impressive forward Joseva Talacolo registered Fiji’s first points when he raced away for an unconverted try straight from the restart.

France had most of the possession in the first half and tried to break the Fijian defense.

Huge frame. Massive pace. Tryscorer’s instinct Joseva Talacolo shows just why he’s so dangerous as he scores straight from the kick-off for @fijirugby #HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/612WECoxZ8 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 3, 2021

Fiji’s defensive effort paid off when they turned the ball over at a break down before Filipe Sauturaga ran in for their second try.

The French managed to keep the ball alive for an extra minute and a half in the first spell before getting another try for a 12-10 lead.

Captain Josua Vakurunabili put Fiji back in the lead inside the first minute of the second half when he was setup by Talacolo following some incredible work by Kaminieli Rasaku.

However, the experienced French side added two successive tries for a 22-17 lead with less than two minutes to play.

The national side had another chance late in the game but just couldn’t quite hang on.

Fiji will play Spain at 9:14 tonight in its second pool match before facing Argentina at 1:24am tomorrow.