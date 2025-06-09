France first up for Fiji 7s in Vancouver

[Soure:World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s will start their Vancouver 7s campaign on Sunday against France at 7:19am.

Fiji will then play Argentina at 11:07am before wrapping up its group games against Australia at 2:56pm.

Our Fijiana also play on Sunday, with Australia first up at 9:31am, then they meet the USA at 12:57pm.

The last pool game for the Fiji Airways Fijiana is against Canada at 4:46pm on Sunday.

You can watch all these Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

