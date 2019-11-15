Former national 7s reps to feature for AYI team in Samoa

An experienced Fijian team will feature at the Marist 7s tournament in Samoa this weekend.

The team will be playing as ‘Achieve Your Impossible’ or AYI team with the likes of Olympians Kitione Taliga and Samisoni Viriviri part of the side.

Former national reps Emosi Mulevoro, Glen Cakautini, Keponi Paul, Manueli Laqai, Jone Vota and offload King, Pio Tuwai are also in the squad.

Police speedster Rusiate Matai who made his debut for Fiji at the Oceania 7s last November is also in the side and another two young players are expected to be included in the team.

Tabadamu forward Joseva Nakava will make the trip to Samoa with the team as well.

The side will be coached by former national 7s skipper Isake Katonibau and he will be assisted by former Suva halfback Apenisa Nasilasila.

Former Flying Fijians flanker Samu Bola is the team trainer.

The Marist 7s will be held on Friday and Saturday in Apia, Samoa.