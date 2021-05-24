Home

Sevens

Fijiana's win an inspiration for many young girls: PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 31, 2021 8:40 pm
[Source:FRU]

The Prime Minister in his congratulatory message for the Fijiana’s Olympic bronze medal win says Fiji has witnessed a legacy in the making from our women in Tokyo.

Voreqe Bainimarama says ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016, there were 200 registered women rugby players in Fiji.

Bainimarama says now there are more than 1000 registered players.

The Prime Ministry is optimistic that the win will inspire thousands of young Fijian girls to join the sport in the future.

Bainimarama says he is confident that the best from this team is yet to come.

