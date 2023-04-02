Fijiana's hopes for a final cut short

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s team has failed to make it to the final of the Hong Kong 7s after New Zealand gave them a 31-5 thrashing.

The Fijians could not handle the pressure from the Kiwis, as the girls only managed to cross for a try in the last minute of the match.

Michaela Blyde opened the account for New Zealand in the second minute of play.

Article continues after advertisement

Stacey Wakaa registered their second try in the fifth minute before Jorja Miller sealed their tries for the first half.

Fijiana continued to give away possession, which saw Portia Wicklife score twice in quick succession in the second half.

Fijiana’s Ana Maria Naimasi scored the line try for the team in the last minute.

The Fijiana will now fight for a third-place finish.