Fijiana to play Japan third place playoff

The Fiji Airways Fijiana will play Japan in the Dubai 7s third place playoff at 2:35am tomorrow.

This was after Fiji lost 31-10 in the semifinal against Australia.

Maddison Levi started the campaign going for Australia with a try early in the game before they added another for a 12-nil lead.

Asilika Qalo got the Fijiana on the board with a solid run close to the Aussies tryline and crashed over for a try.

The national team had a chance to draw level before the break but failed to do so.

Australia turned defense into attack after chasing down Adita Milinia and caught her close to the tryline but Adi Mereani Rogosau was penalised for not supporting her body weight. The Australians took the tap and ran away to score.

Another two Australia tries sealed the win before Vani Buleki scored a consolation for Fiji.

The third place playoff starts at 2:35am and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

