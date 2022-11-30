Fijiana targets top prize

The Fijiana 7s team is aiming for a gold medal finish at the Dubai tournament this weekend.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says they settled for second place in the 2021 Dubai 7s, losing to Australia in the final.

It was also the first time that the Fuli coached side reached the final of any world sevens tournament.

Fuli says this time they want to take things a level further.

“Our objective is to start well as we are trying to win one of tis tournament either Dubai or Cape Town. We have Japan, Ireland and Spain, not an easy pool but it is what it is. We just have to analyze our opposition and see how well we start the tournament proper.”

Fijiana will begin its campaign against Japan on Friday at 5.22pm.

They take on Spain in the second pool match at 8.43pm and Ireland on Saturday at 12.35am.

The Fiji men’s 7s team will also be in action on Friday, taking on Uruguay at 7.12pm.