Fijiana go down fighting in Bronze final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana 7s team could not hold on to their two-point lead as they went down to Great Britain 19-22 in the Bronze final in Hong Kong.

The Fiji side had to work hard to come from 10-nil down to score through Meredani Qoro for a 5-10 scoreline at the breather.

Jasmine Joyce and Lisa Thomson scored Great Britain’s first half tries.

Viniana Riwai scored straight into the second half to give Fijians a slender two point lead.

Great Britain fought back as Joyce scored her second try to give her side a 17-12 lead.

The Fijiana side teamed up well and a sensational run by Ilisapeci Delaiwau gave them a 19-12 lead after she managed to convert her own try.

But it was Isla Norman-Bell who sprinted to the try-line for the winning try as Great Britain took out Bronze with a 22-19 final scoreline.