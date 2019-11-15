Sevens
Fijiana downs England in first match
January 25, 2020 10:19 am
Fiji's Viniana Riwai runs at the England defence on day one of the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
The Fijiana has started their Hamilton 7s campaign on a winning note after beating England 26-19 in their first pool match.
England started strongly with a try in the first minute.
The Fijiana hit back straight after through a set piece that saw winger Ana Maria Naimasi sprinting away to score between the sticks for a 7-5 lead to Fiji.
Asinate Savu buldozed her way through the England defense to touch down for the Fijiana’s second try after some offloads between her and halfback Tokasa Seniyasi.
Fend 💪 pic.twitter.com/naSKsBG4D0
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 24, 2020
Seniyasi than teamed up with Vasiti Solikoviti and Rusila Nagasau before sending captain Raijieli Daveua over for the tea,’s third try as Fiji led 19-5 at half time.
After the first round of matches for the women’s teams, It’s @fijirugby‘s Tokasa Seniyasi who leads the @DHLRugby Impact Player table with 18 points.#NZSevens #DHLImpactPlayer
*Note points for each.
Tackle=1, line break =3, offload=2, carry=1. pic.twitter.com/WVbSyZq2EV
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 24, 2020
20-year-old Seniyasi scored Fiji’s fourth try early in the second spell before England pulled one back as the national team lead 26-12 with three minutes to play.
England then scored another try with a minute and a half remaining but Fiji’s defense stood tall in the end with a 26-19.
The Fijiana will play China at 3:36pm today in their second pool match.