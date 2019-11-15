Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Fijiana downs England in first match

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 25, 2020 10:19 am
Fiji's Viniana Riwai runs at the England defence on day one of the Hamilton 7s [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fijiana has started their Hamilton 7s campaign on a winning note after beating England 26-19 in their first pool match.

England started strongly with a try in the first minute.

The Fijiana hit back straight after through a set piece that saw winger Ana Maria Naimasi sprinting away to score between the sticks for a 7-5 lead to Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Asinate Savu buldozed her way through the England defense to touch down for the Fijiana’s second try after some offloads between her and halfback Tokasa Seniyasi.

Seniyasi than teamed up with Vasiti Solikoviti and Rusila Nagasau before sending captain Raijieli Daveua over for the tea,’s third try as Fiji led 19-5 at half time.

20-year-old Seniyasi scored Fiji’s fourth try early in the second spell before England pulled one back as the national team lead 26-12 with three minutes to play.

England then scored another try with a minute and a half remaining but Fiji’s defense stood tall in the end with a 26-19.

The Fijiana will play China at 3:36pm today in their second pool match.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.