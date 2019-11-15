Fijiana downs England in first match

The Fijiana has started their Hamilton 7s campaign on a winning note after beating England 26-19 in their first pool match.

England started strongly with a try in the first minute.

The Fijiana hit back straight after through a set piece that saw winger Ana Maria Naimasi sprinting away to score between the sticks for a 7-5 lead to Fiji.

Asinate Savu buldozed her way through the England defense to touch down for the Fijiana’s second try after some offloads between her and halfback Tokasa Seniyasi.

Seniyasi than teamed up with Vasiti Solikoviti and Rusila Nagasau before sending captain Raijieli Daveua over for the tea,’s third try as Fiji led 19-5 at half time.

After the first round of matches for the women’s teams, It’s @fijirugby‘s Tokasa Seniyasi who leads the @DHLRugby Impact Player table with 18 points.#NZSevens #DHLImpactPlayer *Note points for each.

Tackle=1, line break =3, offload=2, carry=1. pic.twitter.com/WVbSyZq2EV — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 24, 2020

20-year-old Seniyasi scored Fiji’s fourth try early in the second spell before England pulled one back as the national team lead 26-12 with three minutes to play.

England then scored another try with a minute and a half remaining but Fiji’s defense stood tall in the end with a 26-19.

The Fijiana will play China at 3:36pm today in their second pool match.