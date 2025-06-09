Fijian 7s teams present iTatau ahead of Dubai campaign

The Fiji Airways Fijian and Fijiana 7s teams presented their iTatau at Vitogo Village in Lautoka this afternoon, before departing for the Dubai 7s.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru received the teams on behalf of the Government, thanking Turaga Tui Vitogo Ratu Jone Sovasova and the people of Vitogo for hosting the traditional rite.

Saukuru reminded the teams of Fiji’s standing on the world stage, noting that despite the country’s size, its achievements in sport continue to command global respect.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted that Fiji’s success has been built on long-term planning, sacrifice and a winning mindset; qualities he said are essential as the 7s sides prepare to open their season in Dubai.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will leave the country tomorrow as they aim to set the tone for the 2024–25 World Sevens Series, carrying with them the hopes and blessings of the nation.

Dubai 7s starts 29th of this Month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.