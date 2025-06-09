Fiji to face familiar foe in cup semi-final

[Photo Credit: Fiji IRugby]

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side will meet Argentina in the Cape Town semi-finals, a favourable matchup on paper after the Fijians comfortably defeated the South Americans in the Dubai pool stage just a week ago.

The draw was sealed following a dramatic final round of pool play that reshuffled the tournament landscape and upended several heavyweights.

In the men’s competition, newly crowned Dubai champions New Zealand and finalists Australia both crashed out of semi-final contention, with the demands of the revamped HSBC SVNS format showing its impact on squad depth and consistency.

Article continues after advertisement

Defending Cape Town champions South Africa, meanwhile, powered through unbeaten, winning all three matches to secure their place in the last four. They will face France in today’s cup semi-final.

The opposite half of the draw produced the biggest twist. A much-improved Spain were moments away from a historic semi-final berth, but a late try conceded against a resurgent Argentina handed Los Pumas Sevens a crucial bonus point.

That single moment pushed Argentina to the top of the pool standings and locked in their semi-final against Fiji.

France did enough to claim second place in the group, leaving last season’s Grand Final runners-up on track for yet another minor-placings finish.

Fiji head into the knockout match with confidence after their strong 35–5 statement win over New Zealand, and the knowledge that they outclassed Argentina just days ago.

They take on Argentina at 10.44 pm tonight, and it will air LIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.