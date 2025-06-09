Fiji, NZ and South Africa in same pool

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will again face South Africa in Cape Town this weekend.

Fiji who defeated South Africa 28-10 in Dubai are in the same group again this week.

Dubai 7s champions New Zealand and Great Britain are the other teams in pool A with Fiji and South Africa.

Article continues after advertisement

Australia, France, Spain and Argentina are in Pool B.

The Fijiana will meet New Zealand and USA again as they’ve been drawn in group A for Cape Town.

Joining them in the pool is Great Britain.

The women’s pool B have Australia, Japan, Canada and France.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.