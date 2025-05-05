Fiji Men’s 7s lose all matches at LA Sevens

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fiji Men’s 7s team had a very disappointing tournament at the HSBC LA Sevens 2025, losing all their matches and finishing without a single win.

This is the first time in history that the team has gone winless in a World Series event.

Fiji started their campaign with a close 17-12 loss to New Zealand.

In the second match, they lost again by just one point, 15-14, to Australia.

Their final pool game was against Spain, where they were beaten 24-12.

With three losses, Fiji failed to make it to the knockout stage for the main prize.

They then played Great Britain in the 7th place playoff, but lost that game too, 31-19.

That meant Fiji finished the tournament without a win, something that has never happened before in the team’s proud sevens history.

The LA Sevens was a special tournament where the winner would become the overall 2025 HSBC SVNS champion.

