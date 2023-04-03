Fiji falls short in HK 7s final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

In a showdown that had the crowd on the edge of their seats, the All Blacks 7s team emerged victorious against the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side beating them 24-17 in the Hong Kong 7s final.

From the get-go, New Zealand applied immense pressure on their opponents, suffocating them in their own territory.

With a game plan of kicking deep and constantly pressuring the Fijians, the All Blacks 7s team executed flawlessly, scoring their first try through the young talent, Cody Vai.

Article continues after advertisement

Sione Molia then capitalized on a Fiji mistake to get their second try, extending their lead to 12-nil.

9 years later, and the title goes back to New Zealand! 👑#HK7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/77lW30sarQ — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) April 2, 2023

The Fijians were left reeling, as the All Blacks 7s team’s physicality and attacking variations proved too much to handle.

Despite Vuiviawa Naduvalo’s try bringing some hope for Fiji, the All Blacks 7s team responded swiftly, with Mcgarvey-Black scoring just before halftime, putting them up 24-7.

“The effort the boys showed was just unreal” Dylan Collier with an outstanding performance to win the @HSBC_Sport Player of the Final#HK7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/KWkxVCmc5J — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) April 2, 2023

Fiji fought back in the second half, with Joseva Talacolo’s try sparking a comeback.

However, the All Blacks 7s team’s staunch defense held on, and Talacolo’s consolation try was not enough to change the result.

It was a match that showcased the All Blacks 7s team’s incredible skill and teamwork.

Fiji has not won a title after seven tournaments.

New Zealand last won the Hong Kong title in 2014.