Fiji falls in semifinal

[File Photo]

A new winner will be crowned tomorrow at the Dubai 7s after defending champions the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side went down 24-21 to New Zealand in the semifinal.

New Zealand will play Australia in the final tomorrow morning.

Fiji will face France at 3:03am in the third-place playoff.

Article continues after advertisement

Winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored three tries in the semifinal.

Naduvalo opened up the defensive line when he made the switch in field and went straight through to score a converted try.

The All Blacks 7s cancelled the lead less than a minute later and they went 80 meters with Akuila Rokolisoa finishing it off to lock it up 7-all.

Fiji had some possession before halftime but failed to turn it into points while New Zealand, on the other hand, utilized theirs with Rokolisoa setting up Brady Rush for a try to lead 14-7.

Dylan Collier was in just after the break, after Sakiusa Siqila failed to tackle Rush from a set piece.

Naduvalo got Fiji back into the game with a brilliant team try.

The speedster got his hat-trick with less than two minutes to play before Rush scored the winning try.

Ilikimi Torosi copped a red card for a dangerous tackle.

In another semifinal, Australia defeated France 14-nil. The men’s third-place playoff kicks off at 3:03am

The men’s final starts at 4:11am and you can watch it live on FBC TV.

You can watch Fiji’s game live on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.