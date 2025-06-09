Fiji falls in semifinal

[File Photo]
A new winner will be crowned tomorrow at the Dubai 7s after defending champions the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side went down 24-21 to New Zealand in the semifinal.
New Zealand will play Australia in the final tomorrow morning.
Fiji will face France at 3:03am in the third-place playoff.
Winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored three tries in the semifinal.
Naduvalo opened up the defensive line when he made the switch in field and went straight through to score a converted try.
The All Blacks 7s cancelled the lead less than a minute later and they went 80 meters with Akuila Rokolisoa finishing it off to lock it up 7-all.
Fiji had some possession before halftime but failed to turn it into points while New Zealand, on the other hand, utilized theirs with Rokolisoa setting up Brady Rush for a try to lead 14-7.
Dylan Collier was in just after the break, after Sakiusa Siqila failed to tackle Rush from a set piece.
Naduvalo got Fiji back into the game with a brilliant team try.
The speedster got his hat-trick with less than two minutes to play before Rush scored the winning try.
Ilikimi Torosi copped a red card for a dangerous tackle.
In another semifinal, Australia defeated France 14-nil. The men’s third-place playoff kicks off at 3:03am
The men’s final starts at 4:11am and you can watch it live on FBC TV.
You can watch Fiji’s game live on FBC TV.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.