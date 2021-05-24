Home

Sevens

Fiji denied Dubai 7s Cup final

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 11:19 pm
Iowane Teba scored one of the tries for Fiji against USA

Fiji was denied a place in the Dubai 7s Cup final, going down in the semis to the United States of America.

USA edged Fiji 21-19 and will face South Africa in the final.

It looked like Fiji had the win after a commanding lead at half-time but, the Mike Friday coached side applied immense pressure and turned the table around in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Logan Tago tried to keep the ball alive, passed it in-field before he was taken out by Jeremaia Matana.

Iowane Teba timed the pass well to run away for Fiji’s first try.

Teba was once again involved in the ruck, took down Carlin Isles, and won a penalty for Fiji.

Joseva Talacolo tapped quickly, took on two defenders before tossing the ball like a loaf of bread to Filipe Sauturaga for Fiji’s second try.

USA answered back with Folau Niua feeding Isles far wide who sprinted to the try-line.

Niua was penalized for a dangerous tackle from the restart, Waisea Nacuqu tapped and passed to Captain Josa Vakutunabili who dummied before making a short pass to Kaminieli Rasaku to finish off.

Fiji led convincingly 19-7 at the breather.

The Americans were a different side altogether in the second half, bagging two tries to Lucas Lacamp and Matai Leuta.

USA led 21-19 with two minutes left on the clock.

Fiji had a chance to score when Manueli Maisamoa won a penalty.

Rasaku made a flick pass to Daniele Yaya but the Nabukubalavu man was caught by speedster Perry Baker.

Fiji will now face Argentina for the 3rd place play-off at 2:29 tomorrow morning.

The final between South Africa and USA will take place at 3:26am.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 NOVEMBER
M105:32PMSouth Africa28 - 7IrelandPool C
M25:54PMGreat Britain17 - 12JapanPool C
M56:16PMUSA14 - 7KenyaPool B
M46:38PMArgentina28 - 7SpainPool B
M37:00PMAustralia35 - 19CanadaPool A
M67:22PMFiji24 - 15FrancePool A
M79:24PMSouth Africa52 - 12JapanPool C
M89:46PMGreat Britain26 - 19IrelandPool C
M910:08PMUSA7 - 12SpainPool B
M1010:30PMArgentina22 - 17KenyaPool B
M1110:30PMAustralia17 - 10FrancePool A
M1210:52PMFiji29 - 14CanadaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M1312:08AMIreland33 - 0JapanPool C
M1412:40AMGreat Britain12 - 31South AfricaPool C
M151:02AMKenya26 - 12SpainPool B
M161:24AMArgentina21 - 21USAPool B
M172:35AMCanada14 - 24FrancePool A
M183:33AMFiji17 - 12AustraliaPool A
SATURDAY27 NOVEMBER
M196:28PMArgentina17 - 12IrelandCup Quarter-finals
M206:50PMSouth Africa29 - 5AustraliaCup Quarter-finals
M217:12PMUSA35 - 17Great BritainCup Quarter-finals
M227:34PMFiji19 - 5KenyaCup Quarter-finals
M238:01PMSpain45 - 14Canada9th Place Semi-Final
M248:23PMFrance33 - 0Japan9th Place Semi-Final
M259:29PMIreland14 - 35Australia5th Place Semi-Final
M269:51PMGreat Britain33 - 5Kenya5th Place Semi-Final
M2710:18PMArgentina7 - 17South AfricaCup Semi-Final
M2810:40PMUSA21 - 19FijiCup Semi-Final
M2911:02PMCanada22 - 14Japan11th Place Play-Off
M3011:24PMSpain-France9th Place Play-Off
Sunday28 November
M3112:13AMIreland-Kenya7th Place Play-Off
M321:15AMAustralia-Great Britain5th Place Play-Off
M332:29AMArgentina-Fiji3rd Place Play-Off
M343:26AMSouth Africa-USACup Final

