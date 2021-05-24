Fiji denied Dubai 7s Cup final

Fiji was denied a place in the Dubai 7s Cup final, going down in the semis to the United States of America.

USA edged Fiji 21-19 and will face South Africa in the final.

It looked like Fiji had the win after a commanding lead at half-time but, the Mike Friday coached side applied immense pressure and turned the table around in the second spell.

Logan Tago tried to keep the ball alive, passed it in-field before he was taken out by Jeremaia Matana.

Iowane Teba timed the pass well to run away for Fiji’s first try.

“It is so hard to defend against!” The deception and the skill from @fijirugby #Dubai7s | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/Ynej0w8qE9 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

Teba was once again involved in the ruck, took down Carlin Isles, and won a penalty for Fiji.

Joseva Talacolo tapped quickly, took on two defenders before tossing the ball like a loaf of bread to Filipe Sauturaga for Fiji’s second try.

USA answered back with Folau Niua feeding Isles far wide who sprinted to the try-line.

Niua was penalized for a dangerous tackle from the restart, Waisea Nacuqu tapped and passed to Captain Josa Vakutunabili who dummied before making a short pass to Kaminieli Rasaku to finish off.

Fiji led convincingly 19-7 at the breather.

The Americans were a different side altogether in the second half, bagging two tries to Lucas Lacamp and Matai Leuta.

USA led 21-19 with two minutes left on the clock.

Fiji had a chance to score when Manueli Maisamoa won a penalty.

Rasaku made a flick pass to Daniele Yaya but the Nabukubalavu man was caught by speedster Perry Baker.

Fiji will now face Argentina for the 3rd place play-off at 2:29 tomorrow morning.

The final between South Africa and USA will take place at 3:26am.

What can you say about Selvyn Davids that hasn’t been said before? Just brilliant play from the @Blitzboks superstar creates the score for his side#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/wUJcWJCGl4 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021