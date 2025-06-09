Fiji chases fourth title in Dubai

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s side is after their fourth Dubai 7s title since the tournament started in 1999.

It took Fiji 14 years before they finally lifted their first title in the desert in 2013, they won again two years later and then again last year.

South Africa is the most successful side in Dubai with 11 titles followed by New Zealand with six, England four, Fiji three and Samoa on one occasion.

Tonight’s semifinal clash with New Zealand will all come down to fitness.

Maintaining their fitness during the pre-season was one of the main key areas our national squad members worked on before the Dubai 7s.

This is the view of forward Joseva Talacolo after their two wins and a loss in pool play on day one.

He says getting those two wins were not easy but he puts it down to fitness.

The national side fought bravely against France but time was not on their side as they went down 24-19.

Talacolo says last year’s win was special and they’d love to do it again.

‘There are some good memories and we want to maintain those memories this year again.”

The national side defeated Argentina 28-19 followed by a 28-10 victory over South Africa before going down to France 24-19 this morning in the final pool match.

Fiji will play New Zealand in the second Cup semifinal at 10:28 tonight.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana is going meet Australia in the second women’s semifinal at 9:34pm tonight.

The Fijiana beat USA 19-7 and then upset France 28-19 but lost 31-12 to New Zealand.

