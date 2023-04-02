Fiji in winning ways, through to the semis

[Source: File]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team will now face Great Britain in their semi-final showdown of the Hong Kong 7s.

This after Fiji defeated a strong South African side 10-7 while Great Britain overcome USA 21-10.

Fiji scored its tries through Napolioni Bolaca and Iowane Teba.

The national side is currently ranked fourth in the standings, with New Zealand leading, Argentina second, and France third.

Fiji will play its semifinal against Great Britain at 7.52pm.