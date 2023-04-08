Fiji 7s shrugs off Canadian outfit

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s side held off a determined Canadian side to seal a 21-12 win in their opening match in Singapore.

Canada registered the first points of the match after having possession for the opening two minutes off the match with a try to Phil Berna.

Fiji was then reduced to six men when halfback Filipo Bukayaro was sent to the sin-bin following a high tackle on Berna.

But Fiji managed to reply through a try to Vuiviawa Naduvalo minutes later to get Fiji right back into the game.

Manueli Maisamoa set up Naduvalo for his second try as Fiji led 14-5 at the breather.

Like the first 14 minutes, Canada was first on the board again in the second spell this time through David Richard.

With a successful conversion, it came down to a two-point match with less than three minutes remaining.

Pressure mounted on Fiji with Canada having possession but Maisamoa went to work in the breakdown and earned a crucial turnover penalty.

Going coast-to-coast, Napolioni Bolaca worked his way around the Canadian defenders before offloading for the lanky Joseva Talacolo who ran away untouched.

But they weren’t out of the woods yet as Canada piled pressure on Fiji, testing Fiji’s defense but the national side hung on for the win.

Fiji faces Samoa next at 7.30pm.