FDS Barbarians wins Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s

FDS Barbarians has won the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s beating Blue Gas Police Blue 24-5.

The game had the crowd captivated from the start as both sides – laced with current national reps looked to impress National 7s Coach Gareth Baber.

The FDS Barbarians registered four tries, two to Kitione Salawa.

Article continues after advertisement

Captain Jerry Tuwai says it was a hard-fought game but they came out victorious thanks to the Almighty.

Tuwai says the Police Blue side played good rugby given that most of them are also in the national training squad for the Olympics.

The Blue Gas Police Blue side only managed a try.

FDS Barbarians walk away with the main prize money of $8,000.