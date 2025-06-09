Bronze for Fiji 7s, Fijiana fourth in Dubai

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Men’s team has settled for bronze in Dubai.

The national side defeated France 24-7 in the third-place playoff this morning.

Fiji turned the tables on France, who earlier beat them 24-19 in pool play.

Vuiviawa Naduvalo continued his fine form in Dubai when he ran in one of their two tries in the first half for a 10-7 lead at half-time.

Captain Jerry Matana ran in their first try after the side looked unsettled early in the game.

A mistake by France early in the second half saw Terio Tamani sneak in to put the side further in front, 17-7.

Manueli Maisamoa sealed the win when he broke through to score after Fiji stole a ball from a French lineout throw.

Even the referee was caught in the crossfire when Maisamoa weaved his way through the defense.

George Bose’s work rate was on display in the match when he won three successive turnovers in the last three minutes.

Fiji went down 24-21 to New Zealand in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana finished fourth in Dubai.

This follows their 22-11 loss to Japan in the third-place playoff.

Japan was leading 17-7 at the break and both sides scored a try each in a tight second half.

