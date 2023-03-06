Black Ferns win Vancouver 7s

[Source: World Rugby]
New Zealand Women have been crowned the Vancouver 7s champion.
This is after they edged Australia 19 – 12 in the final.
Sarah Hirini, Stacey Waaka and Jorja Miller scored for New Zealand while Madison Ashbey and Charlotte Caslick crossed for Australia.
Article continues after advertisement
Can @CharlieCaslick get her side back in the final?#HSBC7s | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/SaxFJ0DOIP
— World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 6, 2023
USA Rugby finished 3rd claiming bronze medal.
Our Fijiana finished 5th after beating Canada 22 – 17.
Advertisement