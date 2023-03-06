Black Ferns win Vancouver 7s

[Source: World Rugby]

New Zealand Women have been crowned the Vancouver 7s champion.

This is after they edged Australia 19 – 12 in the final.

Sarah Hirini, Stacey Waaka and Jorja Miller scored for New Zealand while Madison Ashbey and Charlotte Caslick crossed for Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

USA Rugby finished 3rd claiming bronze medal.

Our Fijiana finished 5th after beating Canada 22 – 17.