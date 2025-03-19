Basiyalo makes Hong Kong cut, Maisamoa returns

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Young Fijian Drua development player Isikeli Basiyalo has made the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s side for Hong Kong.

Coach Osea Kolinisau named his side and included the youngster who recently joined the extended squad with Aisea Nawai.

The 21-year-old was informed by Drua head coach Glen Jackson a few weeks ago that Kolinisau wanted to try him out in 7s.

Meanwhile, Manueli Maisamoa is also back in the team with Alusio Vakadranu.

Other players that have made the 13 member side are Jeremaia Matana, Kavekini Tanivanuakula, Joseva Talacolo, Sakiusa Siqila, Filipe Sauturaga, Iowane Teba, George Bose, Joji Nasova and Vuiviawa Naduvalo.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held next week.

