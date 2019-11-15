Sevens
Baber have faith in leaders Tuwai and Derenalagi
January 17, 2020 7:41 pm
Meli Derenalagi Jerry Tuwai and Josua Vakurunabili [Source: World Rugby Sevens]
Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber trusts his leaders for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.
Baber named his travelling squad to the next two tournaments yesterday with Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi to share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Paula Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.
The national coach says Tuwai is a natural leader while Derenalagi did captain the side in the last leg.
Baber says he has faith in the two men to lead the group on this tour.
Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.
Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 13 replacing Dranisinukula.
Terio Tamani and Isoa Tabu who featured at Dubai and Cape Town 7s have not been considered.
Other players in the team include Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Kavekini Tabu, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Alasio Naduva and Aminiasi Tuimaba.
Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.
Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad
1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi
2. Josua Vakurunabili
3. Asaeli Tuivuaka
4. Kavekini Tabu
5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu
6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi
7. Vilimoni Botitu
8. Waisea Nacuqu
9. Jerry Tuwai
10. Alasio Naduva
11. Aminiasi Tuimaba
12. Napolioni Ratu
13. Livai Ikanikoda
You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|SATURDAY
|25 JANUARY
|M1
|10:57AM
|Ireland
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M2
|11:19AM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M3
|11:41AM
|Kenya
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M4
|12:03PM
|South Africa
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M5
|12:25PM
|Argentina
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M6
|12:47PM
|Fiji
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M7
|01:09PM
|Scotland
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M8
|01:31PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M9
|04:24PM
|Ireland
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M10
|04:46PM
|France
|-
|Canada
|Pool C
|M11
|05:08PM
|Kenya
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M12
|05:30PM
|South Africa
|-
|England
|Pool B
|M13
|06:05PM
|Argentina
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M14
|06:35PM
|Fiji
|-
|Australia
|Pool D
|M15
|07:05PM
|Scotland
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M16
|07:33PM
|New Zealand
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SUNDAY
|26 January
|M17
|10:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Spain
|Pool C
|M18
|10:29AM
|France
|-
|Ireland
|Pool C
|M19
|10:51AM
|England
|-
|Japan
|Pool B
|M20
|11:13AM
|South Africa
|-
|Kenya
|Pool B
|M21
|11:35AM
|Australia
|-
|Samoa
|Pool D
|M22
|11:57AM
|Fiji
|-
|Argentina
|Pool D
|M23
|12:19PM
|USA
|-
|Wales
|Pool A
|M24
|12:41PM
|New Zealand
|-
|Scotland
|Pool A
|Knockout
|Stages
|M25
|3:20PM
|1st Pool B
|-
|1st Pool C
|Cup Semifinal
|M26
|3:42PM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool D
|Cup Semifinal
|M27
|04:10PM
|3rd Best 4th
|-
|4th Best 4th
|15th Place Play-off
|M28
|4:32PM
|Best 4th
|-
|2nd Best 4th
|13th Place Play-off
|M29
|4:54PM
|3rd Best 3rd
|-
|4th Best 4th
|11th Place Play-off
|M30
|5:16PM
|Best 3rd
|-
|2nd Best 3rd
|9th Place Play-off
|M31
|5:38PM
|3rd Best 2nd
|-
|4th Best 2nd
|7th Place Play-off
|M32
|6:00PM
|Best 2nd
|-
|2nd Best 2nd
|5th Place Play-off
|M33
|6:59PM
|Loser M25
|-
|Loser M26
|Bronze Final
|M34
|7:56AM
|Winner M25
|-
|Winner M26
|Cup Final