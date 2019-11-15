Baber have faith in leaders Tuwai and Derenalagi

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber trusts his leaders for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Baber named his travelling squad to the next two tournaments yesterday with Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi to share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Paula Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.

The national coach says Tuwai is a natural leader while Derenalagi did captain the side in the last leg.

Baber says he has faith in the two men to lead the group on this tour.

Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.

Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 13 replacing Dranisinukula.

Terio Tamani and Isoa Tabu who featured at Dubai and Cape Town 7s have not been considered.

Other players in the team include Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Kavekini Tabu, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Alasio Naduva and Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad

1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2. Josua Vakurunabili

3. Asaeli Tuivuaka

4. Kavekini Tabu

5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu

6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Jerry Tuwai

10. Alasio Naduva

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Napolioni Ratu

13. Livai Ikanikoda

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.