Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sevens

Baber have faith in leaders Tuwai and Derenalagi

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 7:41 pm
Meli Derenalagi Jerry Tuwai and Josua Vakurunabili [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber trusts his leaders for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Baber named his travelling squad to the next two tournaments yesterday with Jerry Tuwai and Meli Derenalagi to share the leadership role in the absence of skipper Paula Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.

The national coach says Tuwai is a natural leader while Derenalagi did captain the side in the last leg.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber says he has faith in the two men to lead the group on this tour.

Asaeli ‘The Tank’Tuivuaka returns to the side along with Livai Ikanikoda.

Apenisa Cakaubalavu who didn’t have much game time in Dubai and Cape Town is in the final 13 replacing Dranisinukula.

Terio Tamani and Isoa Tabu who featured at Dubai and Cape Town 7s have not been considered.

Other players in the team include Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Kavekini Tabu, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Alasio Naduva and Aminiasi Tuimaba.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s next weekend.

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s 13-member touring squad

1. Sevuloni Mocenacagi

2. Josua Vakurunabili

3. Asaeli Tuivuaka

4. Kavekini Tabu

5. Apenisa Cakaubalavu

6. Ratu Meli Derenalagi

7. Vilimoni Botitu

8. Waisea Nacuqu

9. Jerry Tuwai

10. Alasio Naduva

11. Aminiasi Tuimaba

12. Napolioni Ratu

13. Livai Ikanikoda

You can watch the Hamilton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
SATURDAY25 JANUARY
M110:57AMIreland-CanadaPool C
M211:19AMFrance-SpainPool C
M311:41AMKenya-EnglandPool B
M412:03PMSouth Africa-JapanPool B
M512:25PMArgentina-AustraliaPool D
M612:47PMFiji-SamoaPool D
M701:09PMScotland-USAPool A
M801:31PMNew Zealand-WalesPool A
M904:24PMIreland-SpainPool C
M1004:46PMFrance-CanadaPool C
M1105:08PMKenya-JapanPool B
M1205:30PMSouth Africa-EnglandPool B
M1306:05PMArgentina-SamoaPool D
M1406:35PMFiji-AustraliaPool D
M1507:05PMScotland-WalesPool A
M1607:33PMNew Zealand-USAPool A
SUNDAY26 January
M1710:07AMCanada-SpainPool C
M1810:29AMFrance-IrelandPool C
M1910:51AMEngland-JapanPool B
M2011:13AMSouth Africa-KenyaPool B
M2111:35AMAustralia-SamoaPool D
M2211:57AMFiji-ArgentinaPool D
M2312:19PMUSA-WalesPool A
M2412:41PMNew Zealand-ScotlandPool A
KnockoutStages
M253:20PM1st Pool B-1st Pool CCup Semifinal
M263:42PM1st Pool A-1st Pool DCup Semifinal
M2704:10PM3rd Best 4th-4th Best 4th15th Place Play-off
M284:32PMBest 4th-2nd Best 4th13th Place Play-off
M294:54PM3rd Best 3rd-4th Best 4th11th Place Play-off
M305:16PMBest 3rd-2nd Best 3rd9th Place Play-off
M315:38PM3rd Best 2nd-4th Best 2nd7th Place Play-off
M326:00PMBest 2nd-2nd Best 2nd5th Place Play-off
M336:59PMLoser M25-Loser M26Bronze Final
M347:56AMWinner M25-Winner M26Cup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.