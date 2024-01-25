Argentina hopes to extend World Series lead

[Source: World Rugby]

The men’s World Sevens Series title race is wide open with the Perth 7s to kick off tomorrow in Australia.

Leading the standings is Argentina after claiming gold in Cape Town and silver in Dubai, however South Africa, Fiji, New Zealand, Ireland and hosts Australia all sit within six points of each other.

Argentina men’s captain Santiago Álvarez says they’re happy to have played the first two tournaments well, but the season is very long and we still have some things to correct.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they’re impressed with Perth, with the city, the beach, the sun and the good atmosphere around here and we are looking forward to getting into the stadium this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s side faces Samoa in their opener at 6:38pm before battling France at 11:31pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, they’ll take on New Zealand at 5:25pm.

The Fijiana meet Brazil at 4pm tomorrow then Spain at 8:47pm.

Their last pool game is against France on Saturday at 2:22pm.

The finals will be played on Sunday.