All Blacks 7s heads to Vancouver without coach

The All Blacks 7s side will be competing at the Vancouver 7s in Canada this weekend without their head coach, Tomasi Cama Jnr.

A New Zealand Rugby statement says that a processing delay was to blame for Cama’s visa not being approved in time.

Assistant coach Willie Rickards will step into Cama’s role as head coach for the series’ North American stops.

Cama’s former teammate, Scott Curry, will be Rickard’s assistant in the next two tournaments.

Curry retired from professional rugby in 2024 after a 14-year career in the All Blacks Sevens, having succeeded DJ Forbes as captain of the team in 2015.

New Zealand is third on the SVNS Series table.

The Vancouver 7s will be held on Sunday and Monday and you can watch all Fiji 7s and Fijiana games live on FBC TV.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s will start their Vancouver 7s campaign on Sunday against France at 7:19am.

Fiji will then play Argentina at 11:07am before wrapping up its group games against Australia at 2:56pm.

Our Fijiana also play on Sunday, with Australia first up at 9:31am, then they meet the USA at 12:57pm.

The last pool game for the Fiji Airways Fijiana is against Canada at 4:46pm on Sunday.

