A lot of work to do for Fiji 7s before Olympics: Cakau

Former Fiji 7s captain Setefano Cakau has raised his concern on whether Fiji will be ready in time for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan in less than six months.

Cakau says minimizing the changes to our national 7s squad can help Fiji retain the Olympic gold medal.

“You know it’s a lot of work for them to do. What I totally believe is the few changes that are going around here and to say this from inside, I think it hurts me a lot like it’s Olympic year and we keep on changing our team it will not help the performance of the team that we will send to the Olympics”.

But Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says the pressure will always be there for the side.

Baber says they can’t shy away from the pressure on them knowing the expectations here at home.

He adds there’s no need to press the panic button.

“There’s always pressure, it always increases, tournament to tournament and it should be because it’s an international sport. I understand that the frustrations of the fans as well you’d go about your business the way you’d go about it you’ve got to put your hand up and say when you don’t think you got where you need to get bearing in mind the standards we have set but the reality is this team won five tournaments last season and they still got the capabilities to do that. We just didn’t find the rhythm in those first few games, happens to teams but there’s only one group of people who’s going to be able to sort that and that’s us”.

The national coach is expected to finalize his squad for the Hamilton and Sydney 7s this week.